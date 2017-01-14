Bigg Boss 10, Episode 89, 13 January, 2016: Salman Khan to pull up Bani

In keeping with the luxury budget task, 'Call Centre', the housemates wake up to the song ‘What is the mobile number’. Yesterday, Manu, Lopa and Manveer played the part of the Call Centre Executives while Bani, Rohan and Nitibha were the noisy, unsatisfied, cranky customers calling. Today, the roles are swapped. The confessions and confrontations made during the first day of the task spark multiple conversations inside the house. With Nitibha being on their target once again, Manveer, Manu and Mona discuss how her friendship is of sheer convenience and she won’t connect with anyone once they step out of the house. Manu also says that she is stretching the matter way too far now and has personal motives behind sorting out things with Manveer.

Later in the day, Bigg Boss resumes the call centre task wherein Lopa, Manveer and Manu play customers while Bani, Rohan and Nitibha become the call centre executives. Manu, Manveer and Lopa are quick to strategize and decide how to target Bani and Nitibha’s weak spots in order to instigate them. As soon as the task begins, Manu makes the first call to Bani and asks her to change her personality traits. Manu tells her that she has a pretty face but doesn’t know how to talk to people in the house. He also says that she acted very selfish when she kept the entire birthday cake to herself and didn’t let anyone have a single bite. With a motive to provoke her further, Manu also points out that Bani was always inconsiderate towards her friend Gaurav and never valued his friendship while he was a part of the house. On a lighter note, Manu compliments Bani’s eyes and says that she needs to change for her own good. However, Bani takes all this sportingly and tells Manu that she will try and change her attitude.

While Manu and Bani’s conversation ends on a good note, Lopa and Bani’s conversation commences on a sour note. Lopa calls Bani’s accent fake and says that she has taken injections and done botox. She also goes on to say that Bani makes sly and slanderous remarks about everyone and leaves no opportunity to put others down. But Lopa and Bani’s conversation takes an ugly turn after Lopa says that Bani uses her mother as an ammunition to fight her battles and gain sympathy from everyone. Bani’s anger hits the roof and she bangs the phone several times to end the conversation and also gives signals to other contestants that Lopa was crossing her limits, but resumes the conversation soon after.

She warns Lopa to stop talking about her mother but Lopa continues blabbering what’s on her mind. As soon as the call end buzzer rings, Bani marches towards Lopa to attack her. Bani yells at Lopa for making 'nonsensical' comments and for hurting her sentiments. Lopa defends herself by saying that Bani never stood by her side when Priyanka Jagga said nasty things about her. One thing leads to another and Bani and Lopa have a major showdown. She comes charging at Lopa, screaming obscenities at her. Even as the housemates try to calm them down, the two women continue hurling abuses at each other. And soon enough fists fly as Lopa and Bani throw punches and claw each other’s faces. The fight gets so intense that Bani tries to choke Lopa by her waist as they get brash with each other.

All the housemates try to stop them but Bani and Lopa continue with their rantings. Manu, Mona and Manveer strongly condemn Lopa’s actions and tell her that she looked very wrong when she made such nasty comments about Bani by bringing her mother into it. At the same time, Nitibha is seen giving Bani a shoulder to cry as she tries to regain her composure. After Bigg Boss’ intervention the fight comes to an end. Lopa is called inside the confession room for first aid. Meanwhile, Bani calls out other contestants for inciting Lopa to say all this but Manu and Nitibha say that this was not their idea. Lopa comes back and starts shouting again. She and Bani get into an argument once again. Rohan tries to make both, Lopa and Bani understand where they had gone wrong – Lopa for her strong, nasty words and Bani for getting physical. Later, at night, Bani, who seems to be in a mood for a light-hearted chat after the nasty battle, calls Manveer to sit with her and Nitibha. Manveer says that she will again accuse of him being on both sides. The trio laugh. Bani and Manu tease Nitibha and Manveer over their proximity. Nitibha tells Manveer that she was getting affected because of the feelings she had for him, and wants him to care about her as much she cares about him.

After the fight, Bigg Boss strongly condemns the act of both, Bani and Lopa and also announces that the weekly luxury task has been cancelled. Till we last knew, no action has been taken yet as the makers are waiting for host Salman Khan's views on the same, and tomorrow the host will be largely seen blaming Bani for the whole episode. Salman will tell Bani that Lopa wasn’t talking ill about her mother but about Bani herself and that she (Bani) was the first one to abuse. Salman also pulls up Bani for losing her temper, going completely out of control with rage, slamming the phone down and further using her physical strength by choking Lopa by her waist, but Bani justifies by saying that she’d got angry in a task and wanted to react over it.