Bigg Boss 10, Episode 87, 11 January, 2017: Manveer Gurjar becomes the first finalist of the season

After completing three ‘orbits’ of the solar system task, the housemates wake up to the song Jhumka Gira Re. As we saw yesterday, Mona Lisa quit the task in round one due to exhaustion. Lopamudra Raut and Nitibha Kaul slip and have a fall during the second and third leg and hence disqualified from the task. The last three contenders for the ticket to the finale are VJ Bani, Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar. Early in the morning, Manu and Manveer provide us with some entertainment when Nitibha and Lopa talk about their visit to Paris and London. On this, Manu and Manveer have a funny conversation where they say with a smug that so far they have only seen Qutub Minar and Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Rohan asks Lopa that who will she support if Manu and Manveer become the final contenders of the task. Lopa replies saying that she will give 50-50 support to both of them. Lopa also says that she always wanted to see Manu and Manveer pitted against each other in one of the tasks.

Soon after, Bigg Boss introduces the next leg of the ticket to finale week task and Bani, Manu and Manveer step on the last ‘orbit’ with water bowls in their hand. While Manu and Manveer continue to strategise in order to win the task, they also anticipate that Bani to play an ugly move and knock out one of them. But things don’t work in Bani’s favour and she gets disqualified from the task after Manu gives her a slight push when she tries to turn around. Rohan immediately announces that there was not enough water left in Bani’s bowl and that the top two contenders for the task were Manu and Manveer. Bani gets furious and yells at Manu for his brash behaviour. Manu tells her that it was completely her mistake as she suddenly turned the other way and that they were only playing a fair game. Disheartened, Bani throws away the bowl and walks away. Rohan further announces Manu and Manveer as the final contenders of the ticket to finale week task. Unable to overcome her failure, Bani whines about Manu and Manveer’s ‘cheating’ to Nitibha, who asks Bani that how could she trust Manu. Bani yells and further cries her heart out.

Later in the evening, Bigg Boss surprises Manu and Manveer by informing them that they will be stepping out of the house to fight the final battle of the ticket to finale task at a mall. Manveer and Manu rejoice the moment and get dressed up for the competition. Leaving the house in Maruti Suzuki Swift, Manu and Manveer arrive at a mall in suburban Mumbai. To their amazement, they find a huge crowd roaring and chanting their names as they make a grand entry inside the mall. Manu and Manveer are locked inside two life-size cages from where they have to interact with their fans and appeal for votes. The fans have to drop their votes in the ballot boxes kept in front of the cages. To make the task more energetic and entertaining, Manu and Manveer do everything possible to make their fans happy. They not only perform their signature dance step but also click selfies with them. Manveer's female fans go berserk and shower him with gifts and roses. Manu and Manveer touch elderly people’s feet to seek their blessings. After receiving an overwhelming response from their fans, Manu and Manveer make an exit to come back to the house.

At the same time, in the Bigg Boss house, the remaining contestants, who appear lethargic after Manu and Manveer have left, get punished for sleeping after repeated warnings. Bigg Boss asks them to separate a huge portion of dal and chawal from a bowl of mixture. Mona laughs saying wonder what the viewers must be thinking about them doing this silly task and Lopa adds that they look like some village women who were sitting and gossiping. Soon after, Manveer and Manu come back inside the house with the ballot boxes and are asked by Bigg Boss to count the votes. Before they start counting, they excitedly narrate their experience interacting with their fans in the mall and how the crowd had gone berserk and everyone is happily surprised to know about the effect they have out there on contestants. They also tell Bani about her fan following and how some people were shouting, ‘Vote for Bani’. Before they start counting votes, both, Manveer and Manu have an idea who the winner is, and they are right. Manveer wins with 472 votes while Manu gets 338 votes. Manveer gets the ticket to finale week task thus making him the very first finalist of the season. Manveer also continues to remain the captain for the next week. While Manu is happy for Manveer, he has just one regret that he never won any task for captaincy and hence couldn’t become the captain of the house in the entire season. “This is an important lesson for me that I should never lose any opportunity in the future,” Manu tells Bani and Nitibha. When Manveer continues talking excitedly about his mall experience and his interactions with his female fans, to Lopa, Mona and Rohan, Rohan says that he was happy for Manveer.

And tomorrow, in the call centre task, we will see how certain contestants get nasty and personal with their co-contestants who they hold grudges on. For instance, Rohan will tell Manu that how he could never become the captain and could never do any task well. Rohan further tells him that he (Manu) considered back-biting as entertainment and how former contestant VJ Andy, when he came for 'Salman Ki Sabha', felt that he (Manu) must have been to jail outside the house as well. This will leave Manu stunned and he will be heard telling his friends that Rohan was worse than Priyanka Jagga, who was ousted out for her bad behaviour. Bani and Lopa, who have always been at loggerheads will also have an unpleasant conversation over the ‘phone’ during the task.