Bigg Boss 10, Episode 86, 10 January 2017: Manu, Manveer to fight it out in ticket to finale week

All pumped up to face new challenges that are about to come their way, the housemates wake up to the inspirational song Paaega Jo Lakshya Hai Tera. But the morning turns out to be a usual one for the contestants as they start bickering over the household chores and cleanliness once again. Manveer, being the captain of the house, has been trying his best to get things in order and decides to keep extra plates and dishes in the storeroom to reduce kitchen mess. But Nitibha quickly objects Manveer’s decision and says that as a captain he can only monitor everyone’s work but cannot take decisions on everyone’s behalf. Manveer says that everyone needs to put in equal efforts to maintain the house and it's not solely his job. And for the first time, Mona has an ugly fight with Nitibha when she points out that she (Nitibha) and Bani leave behind pots and pans in sink unwashed. Mona also tells Nitibha that she has been flouting rules by speaking in English which enrages latter.

After this incident, Nitibha goes crying to her ‘mama Bani’ and cribs about M3. She instigates Bani that they also pointed out her mistake as she failed to wash the pan she had cooked food in. Bani decides to ignore Manveer’s comments and continues with her work. While having a candid conversation with Manveer, Manu tells him that even after being in the industry for more than 10 years, Bani lacks confidence and has no urge to use her full potential in any task. He also adds that Bani did not deserve the second position in the ranking task and someone else should have stood in her place.

Later in the evening, Bigg Boss introduces the much-awaited ticket to finale week qualifier task. For the same, the entire garden area is converted into a night sky and a solar system set up is installed there with four orbits in it. The contestants, who are mesmerised by the well-lit garden, have to hold a bowl containing purple liquid in their hands and rotate around the ticket (sun) starting with the first orbit. Every time a contestants’ water spills or goes down beyond the yellow mark, or in case a contestant trips and falls due to some reason, he or she will be disqualified from the game. The competition will then move to the next level and the contestants will have to start walking in the second orbit. Last two contestants to successfully complete the task will get a chance to grab ticket to finale week. Rohan is made the sanchalak of the task while Lopa gets an extra edge over others and is asked to join in the second round.

As the ultimate face-off begins, the contestants brace themselves to give their best to the task. While Manveer and Manu decide to knock off contestants by pushing them off the orbit, Bani and Nitibha decide to reduce their bowl’s weight by throwing away some water. For a considerable amount of time, the housemates quietly walk on the track but the game slowly gets intense and arguments take precedence. Manu and Nitibha have an argument after he threatens her to push her out of the orbit. Nitibha does not take this in the right spirit and yells at Manu.

Furthermore, Mona is the first contestant to quit the task even as Manu and Manveer encourage her to continue, but she feels exhausted and gives up. The game moves to the next level and Lopa also comes into action when they begin the second round. As the orbit gets smaller, the competition gets tougher and the contestants opt for all possible ways to knock each other down. At times they are seen pushing each other so that water gets spilled or the bowl itself falls from their hand. In some time, Lopa trips on her loose shoe lace, and falls, and is disqualified from the task. Lopa gets upset and accuses others for her fall. When Manveer asks her if she is hurt, Lopa replies “Why do you care? You anyway wanted to push me!” Manveer tries to make her realise that it is just a game, but fails. Rohan consoles Lopa by saying that it isn’t possible for her to win all the tasks.

Manu, Manveer, Bani and Nitibha begin the third round and in some time Nitibha falls and is disqualified from the task with only Manu, Manveer and Bani left in the ticket to finale task. Manu and Manveer plan their strategy and former makes a firm decision of getting Bani disqualified from the task. He tells Manveer that he will leave no stone unturned in pushing the bowl from Bani’s hand without hurting her or making her trip, while Lopa is heard telling Rohan that Bani will play the dirty game. But the task remains incomplete and Bigg Boss makes an announcement that the remaining task between Manu, Manveer and Bani will continue tomorrow. The promo for tomorrow’s episode suggests that Bani will be out of the race resulting into her breakdown. Manu and Manveer will emerge victorious by the end of the task as they will manage to stay till the end and both will fight it out in the ticket to finale week wherein they will have to convince people at a mall to vote for them.