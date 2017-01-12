Beauty and the Beast title song to be performed by Ariana Grande and John Legend

Los Angeles: Singers Ariana Grande and John Legend have been roped in to perform a duet on the title track for live-action movie Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson.

The song will also be featured in the film, which will release on March 17. The ballad was originally performed by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson in the 1991 animated film.

Alan Menken created the music and Howard Ashman wrote the lyrics for the song, which received an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award and Grammy Award.

The new rendition of the song is produced by Ron Fair, who was roped in by Disney's soundtracks chief Mitchell Leib. "Ron was the first and only choice to make this particular record. No one is a better vocal producer and he also has a great understanding of the filmmaking dynamic," Leib said.

The music video will be directed by Dave Meyers.