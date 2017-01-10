Baywatch trailer 2: Priyanka Chopra gets a proper outing as baddie with sass, Victoria Leeds

If the first Baywatch trailer had her in a blink-and-miss shot, the second official trailer, released on Monday (9 January 2017) offers up a few more glimpses of Priyanka Chopra.

We see her introduced as the antagonist to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Zac 'Shirtless' Efron in Baywatch's Trailer #2 — "Victoria Leeds, new owner of the Huntleigh Club".

Cue a whole lot of scenes from the first trailer, including one where Priyanka's seen walking down the corridors of (presumably) said Huntleigh Club, swigging wine and generally giving the impression of being a serious badass. Oh and she gets to point a gun at the good guys too, while looking utterly gorgeous.

As for the rest, there's more of The Rock and Efron playing true to the quintessential tough cop (or lifeguard in this case) and wacky partner trope that buddy comedies thrive on.

Watch Baywatch's Trailer #2 here