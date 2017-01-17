Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar announce their next, an Anand L Rai production

One of the high points of Sharat Katariya's 2015 romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha was the unconventional pairing of Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana. Their chemistry was loved to death and the fans were left asking for more.

Months later, Anand L Rai signed the two actors for a love triangle, Manmarziyan along with Vicky Kaushal. The film was supposed to be directed by Sameer Sharma and the first shooting schedule was executed in Amritsar and Shimla.

However, Yahoo News reports that Rai did not approve of the first rushes of the film and replaced Sharma with Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. Eventually, the film was shelved probably owing to the creative differences between the makers.

Now, Khurrana and Pednekar's fans have a new film to look forward to as the two actors took to Twitter to announce their next, a new film under Rai's banner of Colour Yellow Productions. Titled Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the quirky romantic comedy will be a remake of the Tamil comedy Kalyana Samayal Saadham, according to a report by News 18.

The Times of India reports that the film is scheduled to release in August this year and it will go on a start to finish schedule in Delhi and Haridwar. Incidentally, their last, Dum Lagaa Ke Haisha, was also shot in Haridwar. But who better to showcase Uttar Pradesh than Rai who made quite a mark with Raanjhana and the Tanu Weds Manu franchise?

However, Rai will not be directing this one. Instead, he has roped in Tamil filmmaker R S Prasanna who directed the original down south. The report by the Times of India quotes Rai as saying, "I don't easily direct a film, but I enjoy backing films with lovable characters woven into interesting stories. I also like supporting filmmakers who can do justice to a certain kind of story."