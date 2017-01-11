Arjun Rampal campaigns for BJP: Twitter wonders 'Why did they leave out Bobby Deol, Rahul Roy?'

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Tuesday met senior BJP leaders at the party headquarters here and is expected to campaign for it in assembly elections in five states.

Rampal, a model turned actor, met the party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and later heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was impressed with the work of his government and wanted to work for the party.

I am not a politician, not here for politics. I am here to see how can I extend my support to them (BJP): Arjun Rampal at BJP office pic.twitter.com/S2hFDpobMW — ANI (@ANI_news) January 10, 2017

Vijayvargiya said Rampal can campaign in assembly elections. Asked if he will join the party, the BJP leader said it could be possible.

Soon after the news came out, many took to social media to react to the surprise development:

Thanks Arjun Rampal. You getting to be a part of BJP is a good omen that even Uday, Tusshar, Aftab and I may also get a chance to campaign. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) January 10, 2017

It makes sense for Arjun Rampal to join the BJP. It's a party that welcomes anyone who is mediocre and devoid of any talent whatsoever. — lindsay pereira (@lindsaypereira) January 10, 2017

Arjun Rampal and Jackie Shroff to help save the BJP in UP!

Why did they leave out Bobby Deol and Rahul Roy? — Ankur Bhardwaj (@Bhayankur) January 10, 2017

BJP is clearly running short on budget, while opposition roped in Superstar Kejriwal for promotions, BJP could manage Arjun Rampal & Jackie — TheFrustratedIndian (@FrustIndian) January 10, 2017

Arjun Rampal will be campaigning for BJP. Waiting for liberals to say that BJP is using characters from Ramayan and Mahabharat for campaigns — Bhak Sala (@bhak_sala) January 10, 2017

Arjun Rampal will campaign for BJP. Yesterday all intellectuals who were urging Bollywood to do a Meryl Streep, are labelling him Sanghi now — गीतिका (@ggiittiikkaa) January 10, 2017

Arjun Rampal will campaign for BJP. That leaves AAP to go for Dino Morea or Uday Chopra for their campaigning. Oh, they already hv Kejriwal! — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 10, 2017

Arjun Rampal and Jackie Shroff likely to join BJPto campaign for UPpoll And thenpeoplesay Modi is doing nothing for the country unemployment — jaswanth singh (@JaswanthSingh7) January 11, 2017

Actor Jackie Shroff is also likely to campaign for the party.

With inputs From PTI