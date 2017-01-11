You are here:
Arjun Rampal campaigns for BJP: Twitter wonders 'Why did they leave out Bobby Deol, Rahul Roy?'

FP Staff Jan, 11 2017 10:43:11 IST
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Tuesday met senior BJP leaders at the party headquarters here and is expected to campaign for it in assembly elections in five states.

Rampal, a model turned actor, met the party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and later heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was impressed with the work of his government and wanted to work for the party.

Vijayvargiya said Rampal can campaign in assembly elections. Asked if he will join the party, the BJP leader said it could be possible.

Soon after the news came out, many took to social media to react to the surprise development:

Actor Jackie Shroff is also likely to campaign for the party.

With inputs From PTI

