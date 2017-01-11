Akshay Kumar's next film, Balki's Padman will also star Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte

Mumbai: Female actors Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte are set to star alongside Akshay Kumar in Padman, a biopic on social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham who invented the first low-cost sanitary napkins in India.
Sonam, 31, announced the news on social media by sharing her excitement on doing a R Balki-directed movie.
Thrilled to be a part of this prestigious project. #rbalki@akshaykumar@missfunnybones… https://t.co/1KMKlz1wxw
— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) January 10, 2017
This is the second time Sonam is teaming with Akshay as they have previously worked in 2011 film Thank You.
Akshay's wife and actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna will produce the film under her new banner Mrs Funnybones Movies.