Akshay Kumar's next film, Balki's Padman will also star Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte

Mumbai: Female actors Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte are set to star alongside Akshay Kumar in Padman, a biopic on social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham who invented the first low-cost sanitary napkins in India.

Sonam, 31, announced the news on social media by sharing her excitement on doing a R Balki-directed movie.

This is the second time Sonam is teaming with Akshay as they have previously worked in 2011 film Thank You.

Akshay's wife and actor-turned-writer Twinkle Khanna will produce the film under her new banner Mrs Funnybones Movies.