Aamir Khan tweets in support of Zaira Wasim: 'We are all with you'

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim's costar, and Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan has finally spoken up against the trolling that Wasim has had to face since her meeting with Mehbooba Mufti.

Here's what Aamir tweeted:

In his tweet, he says:

I have read Zaira's statement and I can understand and imagine what led her to make that statement. Zaira I want you to know that we are all with you. The beauty is that bright, young, talented, hard-working, respectful, caring and courageous kids like you are a rode model not only to kids in India but across the world. You certainly are a role model for me! May god bless you, love Aamir. PS, I appeal to everyone now to leave her alone and respect the fact that she is just a 16 year old girl trying her best to deal with life.

Zaira Wasim, who played the younger version of Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan-led Bollywood blockbuster "Dangal", today apologised for "offending" and "unintentionally hurting" people after her meeting with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti kicked up a row.

Zaira took to social media and tendered an apology apparently over her meeting with the chief minister on Saturday, which drew sharp reactions from the youth in the valley because of the situation here during the last few months.

She also played down her performance in Dangal, saying she was "not proud of" what she is doing. Zaira also played down her projection as a role model for the youth of Kashmir, saying she does not want anyone to follow in her footsteps.

(With inputs from PTI)