62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017: See Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra's red carpet style

The 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017 saw a lot of celebrities grace the red carpet. While some of them went on to win the coveted Black Lady, the others did not. However, all of them won in the style department. From Alia Bhat to Sidharth Malhotra, these stars were 'fashionably' late. Here are some snapshots from Bollywood's biggest awards night:

For filmfare tonight! Thanks for giving me my princess moment ladyy. Haha cheesy @sanjanabatra 🎀❤👑 pic.twitter.com/afMY5p8GPk — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 14, 2017

Nominated for a Black Lady tonight, @aliaa08 looks resplendent and fresh as ever on the #JioFilmfareAwards red carpet pic.twitter.com/GGlro2jKMw — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 14, 2017

She never ceases to amaze us! The gorgeous @vidya_balan takes the red carpet by storm at the #JioFilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/OouDEHd79f — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 14, 2017

.@S1dharthM's snazzy suit has us going green with envy at the #JioFilmfareAwards Don't you agree? pic.twitter.com/v2pyZKUi9c — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 14, 2017

The bold and the beautiful!@RichaChadha_ looks gorgeous on the red carpet of the #JioFilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/T9WaaceosB — Filmfare (@filmfare) January 14, 2017