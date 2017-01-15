62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017: See Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra's red carpet style

The 62nd Jio Filmfare Awards 2017 saw a lot of celebrities grace the red carpet. While some of them went on to win the coveted Black Lady, the others did not. However, all of them won in the style department. From Alia Bhat to Sidharth Malhotra, these stars were 'fashionably' late. Here are some snapshots from Bollywood's biggest awards night:
And the truly deserving wins. @writish for best dialogue @TheFilmPink #JioFilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/uSX2Lcz09m
— ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) January 14, 2017
The calm after the storm #filmfareawards2017 💛 https://t.co/8fflKO8rWF pic.twitter.com/LXygxPeJmN
— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) January 15, 2017
For filmfare tonight! Thanks for giving me my princess moment ladyy. Haha cheesy @sanjanabatra 🎀❤👑 pic.twitter.com/afMY5p8GPk
— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 14, 2017
Heading to 62nd @filmfare awards in @AJSKOfficial #Abujanisandeepkhosla & @GBTBeTrue jewelry styled by @DibzooSaini make up: #SaraCapela ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Sgu7wpYg2V
— Swara Bhaskar (@ReallySwara) January 14, 2017
We're in love with @sonakshisinha's @gauriandnainika ensemble for the #JioFilmfareAwards red carpet! Aren't you? pic.twitter.com/51YLcneJPT
— Filmfare (@filmfare) January 14, 2017
Now that's a mother-daughter trio we love to see!@aliaa08 takes the #JioFilmfareAwards red carpet with @shaheenb and @Soni_Razdan pic.twitter.com/WjvXOIOSLr
— Filmfare (@filmfare) January 14, 2017
Nominated for a Black Lady tonight, @aliaa08 looks resplendent and fresh as ever on the #JioFilmfareAwards red carpet pic.twitter.com/GGlro2jKMw
— Filmfare (@filmfare) January 14, 2017
She never ceases to amaze us!
The gorgeous @vidya_balan takes the red carpet by storm at the #JioFilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/OouDEHd79f
— Filmfare (@filmfare) January 14, 2017
.@S1dharthM's snazzy suit has us going green with envy at the #JioFilmfareAwards
Don't you agree? pic.twitter.com/v2pyZKUi9c
— Filmfare (@filmfare) January 14, 2017
The bold and the beautiful!@RichaChadha_ looks gorgeous on the red carpet of the #JioFilmfareAwards pic.twitter.com/T9WaaceosB
— Filmfare (@filmfare) January 14, 2017
Oh, so in love! @realpreityzinta and hubby Gene Goodenough pose together on the #JioFilmfareAwards red carpet. pic.twitter.com/62vMLpG5lx
— Filmfare (@filmfare) January 14, 2017