Watch: Mahindra Scorpio 2017 review

Mahindra launched its first ever Scorpio in 2002, since then 15 years and two major redesigns later, we now have the 2017 Mahindra Scorpio facelift. Following the last major redesign which was introduced in 2014, the car gets minor cosmetic changes on the front with a new 7-slat grille and bigger fog lamps.

Redesigned alloy wheels, tail lights with new red lens, ORVMs with turn signal and a new tailgate wrap up the changes on the exterior of the Scorpio. But the real upgrade that the SUV has received lies under the bonnet. The top variant, now known as the S11 gets the same 2.2mHawk engine but this time in a higher state of tune. Where the older version used to produce 120PS of power and 280Nm of torque, the new version produces a bumped up 140PS of power with 320Nm of torque. The increase in power comes with the new 6th gen turbocharger that has been installed with this update. Apart from this the Scorpio is also coming equipped with a new 6-speed transmission.

On the interiors front, the only notable change you will find is the new faux leather seats, the SUV still gets all the tech goodies like the 6-inch touchscreen which lets you function the GPS, tyretronics, entertainment and the new reverse parking camera with the dynamic assist. Safety wise the car is equipped with ABS, dual airbags, and an upgraded braking system, but in 2016 the Scorpio had failed the Global NCAP crash test and the reason was stated to be an unstable cabin and structural rigidity, what remains to be seen is, if the facelifted Scorpio will pass these tests in 2018.