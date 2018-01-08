Venkateswaran Subramanian: The 'Raja' who overcame disabilities to become a billiards champion

Meet Venkateswaran Subramanian, popularly known as 'Raja', who has overcome disabilities and achieved success in life, becoming one of India's best billiards players. Raja had polio at the age of two which resulted in a deformed leg. He lost vision in his right eye when he was just six. Yet, he never gave up on life.

Raja fought against all odds and has become one of the world's best billiards player. He is currently ranked 16th in the world by World billiards and won the Open Disability Snooker Championship 2016, organised by World Disability Billiards.

His life is an inspiration to others who are fighting against monumental odds to pursue their passion. "You are what you are. A human being functions with one brain, he doesn’t need two brains. So with what you are and what resources you have, you have to solve the problems," Raja tells Firstpost.

This video is about the inspiring life of Venkateswaran Subramanian, who followed his passion and overcome the hurdles life gave him.