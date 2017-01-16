Is the McDonald's 'Masala Dosa Brioche' burger as terrifying as we expected it to be?

If your gag reflex was activated on hearing the term 'Masala Dosa burger', then we don't blame you. The combination of this South Indian delicacy and anything burger-like sounds like something a cash-strapped college student would concoct out of desperation, rather than something that needs to feature on a McDonald's breakfast menu.

So what is the deal with this infamous new burger anyway? According to this Huffington Post article, this new McAloo Tikki burger variant has brioche ie French bread, molaga podi chutney mayo and a patty with an aloo filling similar to that of an actual masala dosa. Clearly, social media couldn't digest the hypothetical 'fusion' burger.

Hey @McDonalds ,Just because people in Mumbai can eat pretty much anything that is between two buns, doesn't mean u introduce a dosa burger! — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 12, 2017

Masala Dosa burger means the product guys at McDonalds have officially run out of ideas — Sandeep Kadian (@GappistanRadio) January 11, 2017

Now waiting for McDonalds to announce Sambhar Smoothies and Banana Chips to go with their Masala Dosa Burger so it becomes a complete meal. — Bhayanak Puppy (@BhayanakPuppy) January 11, 2017

Masala Dosa Burger is basically what you call an NRI from Bangalore working at Google in the US and has an accent. — scaryhairyman (@scaryhairyman) January 11, 2017

Next 10 items on McDonald's Menu after Masala Dosa Burger https://t.co/R1vo2dBXMD — Faking News (@fakingnews) January 14, 2017

McDonald's masala dosa burger is the West's revenge for Mexican bhel, pizza dosa, and Jumbo King. — Azeem Banatwalla (@TheBanat) January 12, 2017

But does this controversial burger really deserve its bad rap? According to this review on Brown Paper Bag, it may not be that atrocious but there isn't much to talk about. "This sandwich, while not outright horrifying, is definitely among the worse breakfasts you’ll eat not simply around the city, but inside McDonald’s itself," the article explains.

"This stuff is just dull, flat, stale without ever having had a chance to be fresh. It’s not just the weird McD bread, dense but pore-less as a baby’s skin...the promised “molaga podi sauce” never materialises — down to its last sour-milk clutch at the back of our throat, the sauce on this sandwich is the same peach-coloured mayo that haunts every other McDonald's burger."

Now we don't know if this burger will be deemed 'anti national' or a capitalist product perpetuating cultural appropriation, but you need to ask yourself, would you spend Rs 42 for this? Let us know what you think about this McMasala Dosa creation.