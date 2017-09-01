Chidambaram on GDP: Worst fears come true, sub-6% growth a catastrophe

New Delhi: Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday termed sub-6 percent GDP growth as a "catastrophe" and said slow growth, low investment and no jobs were markers of the slide in the economy.

He said the GDP and GVA figures were more evidence of former prime minister Manmohan Singhs indictment of "monumental mismanagement".

"Our worst fears have come true. Sub-6 percent growth is a catastrophe," the Congress leader tweeted.

"1 pc [percent] decline in GDP is a loss of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. 2% decline is a loss of Rs 3 lakh crore (sic)," he posted on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Chidambaram had criticised the demonetisation after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed 99 percent of the demonetised notes returned to the system. He said, "shame on RBI" for recommending the move.

He also questioned the Narendra Modi government whether its demonetisation decision was designed to convert black money into white.

"99% notes legally exchanged! Was demonetisation a scheme designed to convert black money into white?," Chidambaram said on Twitter.

He also said that the economists behind the demonetisation move "deserve Nobel prize" as the RBI gained Rs 16,000 crore, but lost Rs 21,000 crore in printing new notes.

"Rs 16000 cr out of demonetised notes of Rs 1544,000 cr did not come back to RBI. That is 1%. Shame on RBI which 'recommended' demonetisation."

"RBI 'gained' Rs 16000 crore, but 'lost' Rs 21000 crore in printing new notes! The economists deserve Nobel Prize," he said in a series of tweets.

(With PTI inputs)