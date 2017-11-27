Watch: This sushi joint in Mumbai serves sushi burritos with an Indian touch

Yugo Sushi is not your normal sushi joint. The outlet's Bombay Roll combines butter chicken with sushi and burrito in, possibly a first-ever, coming together of these disparate food items.

Japanese sushi chef Yugo Tokuchi is the man behind this sushi joint in Bandra. Yugo was a video game producer in Tokyo before he moved to Mumbai with his wife Martha in April 2017. He started off with a small delivery outlet for Japanese customers in Bandra Kurla Complex. "I started as a very small food store and it was very successful, so many customers made a queue for my food... and then I wanted to start my own shop and I shifted here".

Apart from the butter chicken sushi, Yugo's bestsellers include the Mega Salmon sushi burrito and the California Roll. He plans to expand his business and open more outlets in Mumbai, and wants to optimise the menu for the Indian market. He believes that every country should have its own sushi and people should explore and experiment with food.