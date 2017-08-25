Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler hold discussion on collaborating to produce light-utility vehicles

Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have held discussions on joining up to produce some light-utility vehicles, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

"It's still very vague, we have to see if this will be pursued," the source said, without giving any details.

Fiat Chrysler declined to comment.

The news of the talks was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. The paper said such cooperation could include future versions of VW's Caddy panel van and VW's Amarok midsize pickup truck, but added there was still no clarity on the extent of any potential agreement.

According to earlier reports, a direct overture by Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor Co Ltd to Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV sent FCA shares up sharply on 21 August, as investors cheered the potential sale of the storied Jeep brand.

Two people familiar with the matter said Great Wall Motor had asked for a meeting with FCA to make an offerfor all or part of the group.

FCA, which is incorporated in the Netherlands and based in London, said in a statement it had not been approached by Great Wall Motor, and was implementing its current business plan. Its main investor, Italy's Agnelli family, declined to comment.