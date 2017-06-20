Updated Mercedes-Benz GLA to launch in on 5 July; to offer better ride height with cosmetic changes

Mercedes-Benz is set to launch the updated GLA, their entry-level SUV, on 5 July. The Mercedes-Benz GLA that made its debut at the 2017 Detroit Motor Show in January, will rival the BMW X1 and Audi's Q3.



The refreshed car sees a considerable increase in ride height which is 30 mm more than the previous model. Others, are mostly cosmetic changes, the highlights being the tweaked bumpers, a new grille and refreshed alloy wheels. The bi-xenon headlights have also been replaced with new LED headlights, while the tail lamps offer automatic brightness adjustment depending on lighting conditions. The inside cabin houses an eight-inch infotainment system and there’s also a chrome finish for the seat controls.

The GLA series will, however, see no new variants in the international market. This includes a Yellow Night Edition of the GLA, which receives yellow highlights with a black exterior and an AMG Performance steering. Mercedes who launched a new 2.0-litre diesel engine on the E-class sedan, will not be including it in the refreshed GLA. The GLA variants currently offered are the 136 hp, 2.1-litre diesel and the 183 hp 2.0-litre turbo petrol.

Though the GLA is sold as an SUV owing to its greater ground clearance, the vehicle is more of a crossover designed by Mercedes along the lines of the A class. The main objective behind the GLA launch despite being launched only in 2014, was to take on the BMW's X1 and the Audi Q3.