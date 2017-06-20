The 2017 Jeep Compass can now be pre-booked for Rs 50,000: Here's how to book one online

It quickly went from a rumour to reality and is now being manufactured in India at Fiat Chrysler Automobile's (FCA) Ranjangaon manufacturing plant. We are talking about the new 2017 Jeep Compass, the much awaited SUV that fans and eager customers have been waiting to get their hands on for a really long time. Well, now that wait may finally be coming to an end as FCA has now opened up pre-bookings for its much-awaited 2017 Jeep Compass SUV.

The new Jeep Compass can now be pre-booked for a token amount of Rs 50,000. While the vehicles is expected to cost in the range of 20-25 lakh, Overdrive had earlier reported that Jeep could offer the new Compass at a low introductory price of Rs 16 lakh.

Interested buyers can either head to an FCA showroom or a Jeep-exclusive showroom (you can find the closest dealer by clicking here). Those who don't have the time to head to a showroom but are still interested in booking the vehicle can also head to the FCA's Jeep Compass website by clicking here.

Below are the steps to booking your Jeep Compass Online:

1. Head to the website and tap on the e-book link

2. Login or continue as an un-registered user

3. Select your closest Jeep dealer

4. Select from the 4 variants

5. Pick your paint finish and options

6. Confirm your options and dealership

7. And lastly, enter your details along with your PAN number with the appropriate time for the dealership to contact you.

At the time of writing this article, the page seemed to be a bit slow but we managed to get through only after several attempts.

During the opening of bookings, Kevin Flynn, President and Managing Director, FCA India said, "We are already receiving overwhelming response to our new SUV. We have pulled out all stops to deliver the highest quality standard on the Jeep Compass and we are here to set a benchmark in the Indian SUV space. Customers will experience first-hand, the level of sophistication in the vehicle."

The SUV features a brand new design compared to the old model and features a 1.4-litre MultiAir petrol engine that delivers about 160 PS and 250 Nm. The diesel option delivers 170 PS and 350 Nm. Both engines are literally futureproof when it comes to compliance. Both are BS-IV compliant and can be scaled up to meet BS-VI as well and are mated to a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed automatic for the petrol models. The SUV offers a multitude of drive options with features like Jeep Active Drive, Selec Terrain Traction management system and more. While a leaked brochure earlier revealed that the SUV would arrive in 5 variants, thanks to the website, this has now been narrowed down to only four, Sport, Longitude, Limited and Limited (4x4).