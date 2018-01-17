Lexus flagship LS500H launched in India, deliveries from April 2018 onwards

Japanese premium brand, Lexus, launched its flagship LS500H luxury sedan in Delhi, on Monday. The car will only be available in its hybrid version, which is powered by a 3.5 litre V6 petrol engine and a multi-stage hybrid system, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The LS500H is definitely a very radical looking car, and the first thing to catch your eyes is the huge gaping grille, accompanied by the Adaptive LED headlights and saber like DRLs. On the side, there is the very low slung roofline, emphasising the cars aerodynamic built. LS500H's design is very refreshing, compared to its German rivals, such as, the Mercedes-Benz S-class, BMW 7 Series and the Audi A8. The LS comes with air suspension as standard. Coupled with 20” alloy wheels, the car looks gorgeous!

Interiors, again, are very different from popular German luxury sedans. The sheer number of special design cues will take some time for you to identify; high-quality leather, beautiful stitching, and intricate design features are what define the interiors over a glance. Front seats are 28-way power adjustable; whereas, the rear seats are 22-way power adjustable. All of them come equipped with massage functions. The LS500H comes loaded with a 23 speaker Mark Levinson surround sound system. The rear seats, which can recline up to 48 degrees, with an extendable footrest, added luxury of the powered sunshades, and Lexus climate concierge ensure that you get a world-class experience.

The LS500H goes on sale from April 2018 onwards, and will be available in three trim options, with prices starting at Rs 1.77 crore for the Luxury trim, Rs 1.82 crore for the Ultra Luxury trim and Rs 1.93 crore for the Distinct trim.