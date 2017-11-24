You are here:
Fiat Chrysler recalls 1200 Jeep Compass SUVs sold in India for airbag replacement

AutoReutersNov, 24 2017 07:17:06 IST

Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will recall 1,200 Jeep Compass sports utility vehicles (SUVs) sold in India, for “replacement of the front passenger airbag,” FCA India said in a statement on Thursday.

Fiat logo. Reuters

The recalls are part of a bigger recall by the company. The carmaker on Wednesday recalled 7,000 US-market SUVs and 1,000 vehicles sold in Canada and Mexico for the same reason.

During the airbag module assembly process, “loose fasteners may have inadvertently found their way undetected into a small number of modules,” Fiat said in an emailed statement.

No injuries, accidents, warranty claims or complaints have been reported, the company said.


Published Date: Nov 24, 2017 07:17 am | Updated Date: Nov 24, 2017 07:17 am


