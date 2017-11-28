Yamaha YZF-R1M online registration goes live; buyers invited to watch exclusive Yamaha Racing Experience in 2018

Yamaha has started taking online applications for the reservation of 2018 edition Yamaha YZF-R1M. The racing bike is inspired by the YZR-M1 and was recently revealed at the 2017 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan.

The company has improved few of the features in the bike as compared to its previous year model. According to a report on DriveSpark.com, the YZF-R1M comes with quick-shift gear system that enables changing gears without engaging the clutch. The system enables the rider to upshift and downshift without engaging the clutch. It also comes with Ohlins semi-active suspension that is capable of adjusting itself in different track conditions.

The YZF-R1M is priced at Rs £19,799 (around Rs 16,91,00). Customers buying the motorcycle are invited to watch the exclusive Yamaha Racing Experience in the summer of 2018.

Yamaha recently launched MT-09 priced at Rs 10.88 in India. The new version of the Yamaha MT-09 includes a revised design for the quad-LED headlamp unit, larger air-scoops and side fins on the radiator.

The motorcycle is powered by 847 cc liquid-cooled inline three-cylinder engine that proivides an output of 115 PS and 87.5 nm torque. Mt-09 takes on Triumph Street Triple RS, Kawasaki Z900 and Ducati Monster 821.