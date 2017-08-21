Yamaha Fazer 25 launched in India at Rs 1.28 lakh; gets two new colour schemes

Yamaha India has launched its all-new Fazer 25 in India and has priced it Rs 10,000 higher in comparison to the standard FZ25 model. The launch comes almost seven months after the launch of the FZ25, which was launched in India at Rs 1.19 lakh in January. The Yamaha Fazer 25 will be priced at Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai) and will also get two new colour schemes.

The design is quite similar to the previous leaks and basically features a more bodywork below the handlebars and the fuel tank. The Fazer 25 like its predecessor also gets a fairing that apart from the sporty look, should allow riders to ride the bike at a more upright position.

The new Fazer 25 is powered by a 250 cc fuel-injected engine that churns out 20.9 PS and 20 Nm of torque. The engine is connected to a 5-speed transmission, which according to Yamaha's claims delivers a fuel efficiency of 43 kmpl.

Talking about fuel efficiency, the Fazer 25 also packs in a large 14-liter fuel tank, that should deliver a decent range before a refuel.

Indeed, all of that extra body work will bog motorcycle down. The Fazer 25 weighs in at 154 kgs compared to the naked F25's 148 kgs, which should make the the latter more nible and agile. Bearing the extra load on the Fazer 25 are a pair of 41 mm front forks and a monoshock at the rear.