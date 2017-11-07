With a top speed of over 447.2 kph, the Koenigsegg Agera RS is now the fastest production car in the world

The Bugatti Veyron Super Sport is no longer the fastest production car in the world, a title that it has held since 2010. Swedish carmaker Koenigsegg’s Agera RS now holds the crown for the fastest production car on the planet, but maybe not for long.

The Agera RS set the record in the US, on an 11-mile (around 18 km) stretch on Nevada’s Route 160. In order to break the record, the car needed to beat an average speed of 265.7 mph (427.6 kph) as set by the Veyron Super Sport. The Agera RS beat that record by averaging a blistering 277.9 mph (447.24 kph) in two runs. On the first run, the car went even faster, hitting a top speed of 284.7 mph (458.2 kph), reports The Drive.

The car didn’t go faster because the engine hit its rev limiter.

This beast of a car weighs a mere 1,295 kg (that’s a mere 169 kg over a Volkswagen Polo TDI). This is propelled by a twin turbo aluminium 5.0 litre V8 engine that pumps out 1,160 Hp of power at 7,800 rpm and 1,280 nm of torque at 4,100 rpm. At least 1,000 nm of torque is available from 2,700-6,170 rpm.

This monstrous power and torque is transferred to the road via Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres — 19-inch at the front and 20-inch at the rear.

Stopping power is courtesy of 397 mm ventilated ceramic discs on the front and 380 mm ventilated ceramic discs on the rear. 40 mm wide 6-piston calipers are used on the front and 34 mm wide 4-piston calipers on the rear.

The transmission is a 7-speed paddle-shifter with an auto shift mode and includes a Koenigsegg Electronic Differential and Koenigsegg Gearbox Control Module.

The cars are clearly not your average production car and are specially built to order. There’s no official price on these vehicles, but expect to shell out something in the region of $5 mn for this vehicle.