Volvo XC40 listed on website, comes with compact design and unique features including in-car delivery

Volvo is expected to expand its SUV line-up as it has unveiled the new SUV XC40 on its website. The SUV was launched in Milan, Italy and comes with unique features including in-car delivery. The company recently launched the 2018 XC60 priced at Rs 55.9 lakh in India.

The Volvo XC40 comes in three engine variants which are available in both petrol and diesel option. The 1968 cc four cylinder turbo-charged engine provides 140 kW of max power and 400 Nm of torque to the vehicle. The Swedish car manufacturer has also provided 1336 L of cargo capacity to the SUV. It comes with automatic emergency braking that allows the vehicle to apply automatic break if an obstacle comes suddenly in front of the vehicle.

Customers can include optional Harman Kardon Premium Sound audio system with the SUV. The SUV can go from 1-100 km/hr in 6.5 seconds and reach up to a top speed of 230 km/hr. A 360-camera helps in getting a bird's-eye view of the SUV from the top, to help in parking in tight spaces and also comes with a Lane Keeping Aid feature to keep the vehicles in a lane by automatically steering the vehicle.

Voice On Call app connects the users devices to the Volvo XC40. The app allows the user to pre-cool or pre-heat the vehicle, it also allows the XC40 to lock or unlock it remotely and find it in a crowded car park area. The app also connects the vehicle with internet and users can access Wi-Fi in the SUV. A wireless charging port has also been provided to charge the smartphone wirelessly in the SUV. In-car delivery feature allows the delivery of online shopping directly into the trunk of the SUV. According to the company the delivery company uses a one-time access code to unlock the trunk and deliver the goods to the user.