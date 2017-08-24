Volkswagen unveils production variant of T-Roc SUV; to launch in November

Volkswagen today unveiled the T-Roc SUV, the company's new compact crossover. As per an Overdrive report, the company announced that the T-Roc will be launched in Germany come November at a price range of $20,000 (approximately Rs 15 lakh).

Volkswagen announced that the compact crossover will be unveiled to the public at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show before finding its way into the European market. The pricing of the T-Roc will place it beneath the Tiguan and the Teramount. The T-Roc will be made available in three petrol and two diesel engine variants with a 7-speed DSG transmission. The SUV will also come with the choice of either front wheel drive or 4Motion all-wheel drive.

The entry-level variant of the T-Roc will come with a 113 PS 1.0-litre petrol engine. The mid-tiered variant will have a 148 PS 1.5-litre TSI engine followed by the top variant packing in a 197 PS 2.0-litre engine. The diesel variant will get a 113 PS 1.6-litre engine with the more powerful 2.0-litre TDI tunes of the T-Roc producing 148 PS and 197 PS of power respectively.

The 5-seater SUV was first shown back in 2014 at the Geneva Motor Show and is named Roc keeping the SUV's off-roading capabilities in mind. According to Autocar'sreport, the design as well takes cue keeping in mind its crossover characteristics. The design resembles the concept version with the use of a new simple-looking grille. The roof features a chrome strip as well providing a coupe-like silhouette.

The headlights have also been trimmed down courtesy of the daytime running LED lamps and cornering lamps being shifted down below the bumper. The daytime running lamps also double up as indicators switching to orange when the indicator is turned on.

On the inside, the T-Roc comes configurable with a panoramic sun-roof and colour accents that run across the front panel. The infotainment system is an 11.7-inch console that has Apple Carplay and Android Auto capabilities. Overdrive states that the security and service package of the T-Roc also features like an automatic accident notification and roadside assistance help.

Being designed along Volkswagen's MQB platform also comes with other perks in the T-Roc. The boot space on the compact crossover goes up to 445 litres, further expandable up to 1290 litres by folding the split seats.

While Volkswagen hasn't mentioned about an India launch anytime soon, it could bring the SUV to India considering the company introduced the more premium Tiguan in the market as well.