Upcoming Lamborghini Urus SUV revealed in ‘Corsa’ driving mode teaser

Lamborghini has been putting out teaser after teaser of its Urus SUV, giving out tiny hints of what is expected to be its most important product launch in recent years. Among the many teasers, the Italian brand has shared another video online as part of its promotion for its 4 December launch. Motoring website Motor1spotted the front fascia of the SUV in the video, which is a part of UI in the center infotainment console.

While Lamborghini has already taken down and replaced the YouTube teaser with an edited one, it was clearly a bit too late and some channels managed to download and re-upload the original video to their own pages.

The video showcases the SUV’s ‘Corsa’ or track mode that sees it manoeuvre a dusty desert track gobbling up apexes and even going off-track in certain sections (because it can).

In the midst of the video our attention is drawn to the center console several times and in one instance (as shown in the first video) the SUV is revealed as a part of the UI that changes the drive mode.

Indeed this could be one of the most aggressive looking SUVs ever built. There are large airscoops all over the front fascia with a large air dam below that seems to be hogging up plenty of air to keep the mammoth SUV cool.

The headlamps are designed in what is now a traditional Lamborghini manner with fine slits and sharp edges giving the front a very mean and aggressive look.

The same goes for the boxy, yet chunky wheel arches that showcase plenty of indents and cuts that lend to muscular, yet aggressive stance of the Urus SUV. A sloping roofline seems to complete the sporty package.

Also showcased in the video is the selector switch (“Anima” selector) that lets the driver select the drive mode. It’s a design element we clearly have never seen before; where the switches and levers stretch out of the center console to reach out to the driver.

The Lamborghini Urus SUV is slated for launch on 4 December. The launch will take place at the Lamborghini home in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy. Till the launch happens, expect some more teasers to reveal a few more details about this Super SUV.