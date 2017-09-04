You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Auto News

UM Motorcycles Renegade Classic and Renegade Mojave cruisers launched in India

Autotech2 News StaffSep, 04 2017 16:17:09 IST

UM Motorcycles today added two new variants to the Renegade Commando lineup with the introduction of the Renegade Commando Classic and the Commando Mojave. The Classic is priced at RS 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and the Mojave edition comes in a little lesser at Rs 1.8 lakh.

UM Renegade Classic. Image: UM Motorcycles

UM Renegade Classic. Image: UM Motorcycles

As per a report by Autocar, both the motorcycles are powered by a 280cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces a peak torque of 25 Nm. The four-valve engine in combination with the six-speed transmission produces peak power of 24.8 hp when it hits 8500 rpm, while achieving its peak torque at 7000 rpm. This places the Classic and the Mojave slightly above its Royal Enfield counterparts in terms of price.

UM Renegade Classic. Image: UM Motorcycles

UM Renegade Mojave. Image: UM Motorcycles

While both motorcycles fall under the cruiser territory, the Classic gets a more regular design with an abundant use of chrome, making it an attractive premium-looking motorcycle at its price point. The Mojave gets a more subdued, matte finish as it borrows its name from the Mojave Desert in California. The Mojave also comes with the option of adding a left-side saddlebag and a larger leg guard.

UM Lohia CEO, Rajeev Mishra at the launch said, "There is a latent demand for such bikes with varied customer needs emerging in India. Renegade Commando Classic and Renegade Commando Mojave will surely capture up-country customers with a progressive mindset.”

A side-view of the UM Renegade Classic. Image: UM Motorcycles

A side-view of the UM Renegade Classic. Image: UM Motorcycles

Autocar reports that having the new variants manufactured in their existing plant in Kashipur, Uttarakhand helps the company keep the pricing competitive despite being a relatively new company.


Published Date: Sep 04, 2017 04:17 pm | Updated Date: Sep 04, 2017 04:17 pm


Also See







Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: Watch Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar in a candid conversation



Top Stories



Cricket Scores