UM Motorcycles Renegade Classic and Renegade Mojave cruisers launched in India

UM Motorcycles today added two new variants to the Renegade Commando lineup with the introduction of the Renegade Commando Classic and the Commando Mojave. The Classic is priced at RS 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and the Mojave edition comes in a little lesser at Rs 1.8 lakh.

As per a report by Autocar, both the motorcycles are powered by a 280cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces a peak torque of 25 Nm. The four-valve engine in combination with the six-speed transmission produces peak power of 24.8 hp when it hits 8500 rpm, while achieving its peak torque at 7000 rpm. This places the Classic and the Mojave slightly above its Royal Enfield counterparts in terms of price.

While both motorcycles fall under the cruiser territory, the Classic gets a more regular design with an abundant use of chrome, making it an attractive premium-looking motorcycle at its price point. The Mojave gets a more subdued, matte finish as it borrows its name from the Mojave Desert in California. The Mojave also comes with the option of adding a left-side saddlebag and a larger leg guard.

UM Lohia CEO, Rajeev Mishra at the launch said, "There is a latent demand for such bikes with varied customer needs emerging in India. Renegade Commando Classic and Renegade Commando Mojave will surely capture up-country customers with a progressive mindset.”

Autocar reports that having the new variants manufactured in their existing plant in Kashipur, Uttarakhand helps the company keep the pricing competitive despite being a relatively new company.