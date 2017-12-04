TVS teases sports tourer Apache RR 310 ahead of official launch on 6 December

Indian two-wheeler manufacturer TVS is ready to launch its Apache RR 310 in India. The company has released a teaser video before the launch on 6 December in Chennai. The price is expected to start from Rs 1.6 lakh.

The sports tourer was first spotted at the 2016 Auto Expo as Akula 310. Apache RR 310 will come with the same engine as on the BMW's upcoming BMW 310R and BMW 310GS, expected to be launched in the second quarter of 2018. The engine produces 34 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm and is tuned according to the Indian roads.

The trailer shows a horn-shaped LED tail-light and '35 Years of TVS Racing' marked on the cowl of the motorcycle. The motorcycle shown in the teaser has a striking red colour and comes with RR 310 written on the front face of the bike. The windscreen of the motorcycle has an Indian flag pained on the top right part of it and comes with a combination of red and white graphic design on the motorcycle. It also features LED projector headlamps and an angular Day Time Running Lights (DRLs).

The previous leak on Overdrive suggested that it would be fully fared at the front and expected to be paired with a six-speed gearbox.

Apache RR 310 is expected to be priced between Rs 1.6 lakh to 2.2 lakh in India. It will take on with KTM RC 390, KTM RC 200, Mahindra Moji and Baja Dominar 400.