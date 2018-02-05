TVS Ntorq 125 scooter launched with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation assist at Rs 58,750

TVS Motor Company today launched its first 125 cc scooter named the NTorq 125 at a price of Rs 58,750. Aimed at attracting the younger generation, the NTorq will be the fourth model its fleet, including the Scooty Pep+ and Zest 110, the Wego and the Jupiter.

According to a report by Overdrive, the scooter gets a 3-valve 125 cc CVTi-REVV engine which produces 9.4 PS of power and peak torque of 10.5 Nm at 5,500 rpm. This drives the NTorq from 0-60 mph in just 9 seconds, while also managing to achieve a top speed of 95 kmph.

The highlight here, however, is the debut of TVS' SmartXonnect platform, which offers Bluetooth connectivity, a first for a scooter across all segments. The digital instrument panel on the NTorq provides a range of features including navigation assist, caller ID display and parking location assist. These features work along with the SmartXonnect app which is currently available only for Android users.

The scooter made its debut at Auto Expo 2014 (named TVS Graphite concept) and has been under development for a few years now. The NTorq 125 features sharp exteriors which is intended to attract a younger crowd. It also offers a generous boot space of 22 litres and a standard mobile charging port.

Given its price tag of being just under the Rs 60,000 bracket, the TVS NTorq 125 will compete with the Honda Grazia and the upcoming Aprilia SR125 scooters in India.