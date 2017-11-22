Tata Nano to come in an electric variant called the Jayem Neo; could join the Ola Cabs fleet

An electric version of Tata Nano is likely to become a part of Ola’s cab fleet. It will be launched in partnership with Jayem Automotives.

In a report by the Financial Express, the electric vehicle version of Tata Nano would become a part of the fleet by the end of this month. However, it is reported to launch in New Delhi only as of now.

It was, reportedly, first spotted for the test in Coimbatore in September. As per previous reports, Tata Motors had partnered with Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives in 2016.

The bodyshell of the electric version of Tata Nano would be given to Jayem Automotives, who would provide the electric parts for the automobile.

Jayem Automotives is expected to source the powertrain from the Electra EV, which is known to design and manufacture products for electric vehicles.

It has been reported that the electric version would be not be named the Tata Nano, rather it would be called the Jayem Neo. And since it is expected to launch by the end of this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the launch of this eco-friendly initiative himself.

The car is expected to be powered by a 48-Volt system with 17 kW of power, along with four seats and an air conditioner. As per FE the electric car is claimed to give an ARAI range of 200 kilometres on every full charge.

While as of now it is expected to be a part of Ola Cab's fleet, it would soon be made available for personal use as well.

The Government of India is already planning to make electric vehicles mainstream by 2030. Various automobile companies have also started to work on their electric vehicle strategy.

It is quite coincidental that Tata Nano's news comes at a time when Delhi is already left in a mist of smog.