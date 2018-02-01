Tata H5 concept SUV leaked ahead of Auto Expo; first vehicle to take advantage of the JLR platform

While Tata Motors is expected to put on quite a show at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018, one of the those concept vehicles has leaked out ahead of the reveal.

The vehicle in question here is a concept SUV called the H5 or the Harrier. AutoCar India reported the first details of the Harrier SUV along with some real-life photos revealing the its exteriors and interiors during testing.

Also revealed was a press render showing off the final design which appears to be a mix of the recent Nexon and the Hexa. The vehicle in the render showcases some sporty and aggressive styling with the typical smiling Tata grille treatment that wraps into the thin headlamps.

The rest of the styling from the front face onwards resembles the Nexon crossover but with some muscular wheel arches. The test mule showcases a similar design but with a longer hood.

Indeed, the most important bit about the H5 is not what's visible on the outside, but what lies deep within. By this we mean the platform which is said to be the first one that is shared with a model from Jaguar Land Rover.

Called the Harrier, Tata is expected to build not just a two row, five-seater H5, but a seven-seater H7 as well using the flexible platform that it shares with the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Platform aside, most of the internal bits will come from Tata to keep the costs down. Inside, one can expect the Fiat 2.0 Multijet diesel. Tata will use a 140 hp tune state for the H5 and will bump up the power to 180 hp for the H7. The engine will be coupled to a nine-speed automatic transmission, which is also capable of a four-wheel drive setup.

As for the price, the source reports that Tata's Harrier has Hyundai's Creta in its crosshairs, with a higher spec versions even looking at the Jeep Compass. Expect the Tata Motors Harrier to put up quite a show at the Auto Expo 2018.