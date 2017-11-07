Suzuki launches Intruder 150 for Rs 98,340 in India; to take on Bajaj Avenger Street 150

Japanese automobile manufacturer Suzuki has launched the new Intruder 150 in India. The 150 cc cruiser is priced at Rs 98,340 (ex-showroom Delhi) and is expected to compete with the Bajaj Avenger Street 150.

The cruiser by Suzuki comes with twin exhaust, LED tail lamp, digital meter with an intruder emblem on the front flair of the bike. The 150 cc engine of the Intruder 150 produces 14.8 PS at 8,000 rpm and 14 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm. According to a report by Overdrive, the motorcycle is 8 kg heavier than the Gixxer and also comes with a larger air-box and bigger sprocket. The report mentions that these changes will help the bike in accelerating quickly but will decrease the top speed of the bike.

The design of the motorcycle is inspired by Intruder M1800R manufactured by the company. The Intruder M1800R comes with a 1783 cc engine and is priced at Rs 15,95,000 (Ex-showroom Delhi) in India.

Bajaj's 150 cc Avenger produces 14.54 PS at 9,000 and 12.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The 150 cc cruiser is priced at Rs 81,459 (Ex-showroom Delhi) in India. The Bajaj Street 150 comes in two engine variant and a 220 cc variant is also available in the market.