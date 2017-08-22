Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo launched in India at Rs 10.75 lakh; includes a host of design changes

Skoda Auto India on Monday launched the new Monte Carlo edition of the Rapid at a price of Rs 10.75 lakh. The new edition pays homage to the shock win by its team at the 1977 Rally of Monte Carlo. The Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo will be made available in four variants in India - two petrol and two diesel.

The most affordable of the four will be the 1.6-litre petrol engine variant with a manual transmission. As per an Autocarreport, the petrol engine produces 105 PS of power along with a torque of 153 Nm. This results in the Rapid delivering 15.41 kmpl on the manual and 14.84 kmpl on the automatic transmission variant.

A Financial Timesreport, on the other hand, tells us more about the diesel variants which pack a 1.5 litre TDI engine producing 110 PS of power with 250 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine does, however, cost a premium at Rs 12.46 lakh for the manual transmission and Rs 13.57 lakh for the automatic.

In terms of design, the Rapid Monte Carlo gets a number of cosmetic tweaks along with the two colours variants in which it will be available — red and white. The tweaks include a black front grille and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels being the more prominent additions. The smaller additions include a black tailgate spoiler and a black grained diffuser.

The interiors of the Monte Carlo hold a number of surprises as well. A new flat bottom steering wheel, a sporty Monte Carlo trademarked red and black leather seats, stainless steel brushed pedals and a number of smaller accent changes. The central infotainment console is a 6.5-inch system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility along with Smartlink and Mirrorlink.

Additional safety equipment on the Rapid Monte Carlo includes dual-airbags and ABS as standard with daytime running lights as well and three-point seatbelts being key additions. The automatic variants also include Hill Hold Control.

As per Autocar, the Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo will take on the Honda City, the Volkswagen Vento, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the newly launched Hyundai Verna in the Indian market.