Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500x spotted, features new colour schemes, updated handlebars and alloy wheels

Indian Motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield is updating its Thunderbird 500 and is expected to bring Thunderbird 500x in January or at the Auto Expo in 2018. The Royal Enfield cruiser has been updated with new colour schemes, handlebar, rear fender and exhaust muffler.

According to a report on RushLane, the motorcycle will come in electric blue, candy red, white and yellow. The exhaust, engine, alloy wheels and suspension of all the colour variants will be black, providing a contrast look to the motorcycle. Royal Enfield has also made a single seat and removed the backrest from the back of the seat, to give it the look of a cruiser. The company has increased the lengths of the exhaust and also brought around 10-spoke alloy wheels on the motorcycle.

The 500x will be powered by the same engine as that of the Thunderbird 500. It produces 27.2 bhp and 41,3 Nm of torque.

Given the growing demand for cruiser motorcycles in India, companies are introducing more models in this category and the updated Thunderbird can also be seen in this light. With the company giving the Thunderbird a new look, it is expected that the bike will attract more attention. It is expected to be priced between Rs 2.10 to Rs 2.30 lakh. The company recently unveiled the Interceptor GT 650 and Continental GT 650 in India.