Royal Enfield launches two new colour variants of its Classic 350 and Classic 500 bikes in India

Indian motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield has launched two new colour variants of its Royal Enfield classic 350 and Classic 500 motorcycles. The company has launched a Gunmetal Grey Royal Enfield classic 350 and a Stealth Black Royal Enfield 500. The company has also introduced rear and front disk breaks in these variants.

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gunmetal Grey is available at Rs 1,59,677 (On-road Chennai) while the Classic 500 Stealth Black is priced at Rs 2,05,213 (On-road Chennai) in India.

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 Stealth Black is powered by a 4-stroke, single cylinder, air-cooled 499 cc engine. The motorcycle produces a maximum power of 27.2 bhp at 5,250 rpm and provides 41.3 Nm Torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is synced with a 5-speed constant mesh gear system.

The Classic 500 has a telescopic front suspension and twin gas charged rear suspensions. The motorbike comes with a 13.5 litre fuel capacity.

Whereas, the Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gunmetal Grey comes with a 4-stroke, single cylinder, air-cooled 346 cc engine. The engine produces a power of 19.8 bhp at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of torque at 400 rpm. The engine is mated with a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. The motorcycle comes with a telescopic front suspension and twin gas-charged shock absorber rear suspension. This one also comes with a 13.5 litre fuel tank.