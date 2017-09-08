New Volkswagen I.D. Crozz concept teased ahead of Frankfurt International Motor Show

After revealing its first I.D. Crozz concept at the Shanghai Motor Show, earlier this year in April, Volkswagen promised that we will see a production version of the crossover by 2020. While 2020 is still far away, the German carmaker is now planning to reveal a newer concept based on its first I.D. product at the upcoming Frankfurt Auto Show.

Volkswagen has released a teaser showcasing a sketch of its upcoming I.D. concept vehicle. The vehicle looks like an upgraded version of the I.D. Crozz, one that gets a bright red paint scheme compared to the earlier concept vehicle.

This 'further developed version' of the Crozz gets a new set of contemporary-looking LED headlights. The logo on the front looks closer to a production vehicle as compared to a concept. The front bumper too sees a couple of tweaks.

The vehicle is expected to make use of the MEB platform, the one that is expected to underpin future electric cars from Volkswagen. The lithium-ion battery will sit on the battery floor, which should allow for a lounge-like space with variable individual seats.

Details on the power train have not been confirmed, but the crossover is powered by a pair of electric motors, one at the front and the other at the rear.