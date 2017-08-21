Mercedes-Benz AMG GT-R and GT Roadster launched in India starting at Rs 2.23 crore and 2.19 crore respectively

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the AMG brand, Mercedes Benz India today launched the AMG GT-R and the AMG GT Roadster. The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT-R is priced starting at Rs 2.23 crore (ex-showroom India) while the Roadster starts a little lower at Rs 2.19 crore.

The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT-R is the fastest car in the carmakers stable and currently holds the fastest lap record to be achieved by a rear-wheel drive production car at the Nurburgring race track, commonly referred to as the Green Hell. The car also holds the quickest lap timings for a production car at the country's Buddh International Circuit in Noida. The AMG GT-R completed the lap in 2 minutes and 9.8 seconds.

According to a report by Overdrive, what powers the AMG GT-R past its competition lies a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with a higher boost pressure than the earlier AMG GT. This produces 585 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque, managing 0-100 kmpl in 3.5 seconds.The AMG GT Roadster, on the other hand, produces 476 horsepower and 630 Nm of torque using the same V8 engine. The GT-R comes with a top speed of 318 kmph while the Roadster is capped at 302 kmph. The GT Roadster has a top speed of 302 kmph.

Both the cars come with AMG's Speedshift DCT 7-speed dual-clutch transmission though the GT-R comes with a number of key add-ons. This includes an electronic locking differential and revised driving modes along with a nine-level traction control system allowing for better fine tuning options. The GT Roadster on the contrary only gets a mechanical locking differential while also missing out on the rear-wheel steering of the flagship GT-R.

As per the report, the exterior features a new yet distinct jet-wing design which emphasizes on the car's racing origins derived from the Mercedes-AMG GT3 that won the Nurburgring 24-hour race.The design also adds double diffusers on the back as well as new aluminum side walls for better air flow across the body. The overall wider design also helps fit the large 20-inch wheels.

On the GT Roadster the fabric roof can be lowered in what Mercedes claims to be 11 seconds while driving at speeds up to 50 kmph. Mercedes also adds the option of availing the GT Roadster with a performance exhaust system that further enhances the sound of the V8 engine.

As per an Autocar report, the AMG GT R will take on the Porsche 911 Turbo and Aston Martin’s Vantage V12 in India. The GT Roadster, on the other hand, will rival the Jaguar F-type and the Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet. Deliveries of both models will begin come September for customers who had pre-ordered.