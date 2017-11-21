Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition launched; brings both external and internal improvements

Maruti Suzuki has launched a Limited Edition variant of one of its best selling cars, the Swift in India. The new Swift Limited Edition comes with decals all over the car including the roof, bonnet and the side door and starts from Rs 5.44 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The advertisement of the new Limited Edition of the hatchback was first seen in the Mid Day newspaper. According to a report by Indian Autos Blog, the interior of the car too has received some changes including new seat cover, steering wheel cover and an touchscreen infotainment system with the support of Android Auto and Apple Carplay. The company has also included new carpet mats and improved the speakers with extra bass.

The new limited edition hatchback is available in both petrol and diesel variants. The petrol variant is priced at around Rs 5.44 (ex-showroom Delhi) and the Diesel variant is priced at Rs 6.39 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the Limited Edition of the Swift to clear the stock of the current model and push year end sales before the launch of the next generation Maruti Swift in 2018. The 2018 Maruti Swift would take on the likes of Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, and Volkswagen Polo.

Other features of the car includes dual-airbags, reverse parking sensors, a push start button and alloy wheels.