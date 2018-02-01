Mahindra to reveal sporty convertible SUV based on the TUV300 at Auto Expo 2018: Report

As the Auto Expo 2018 draws closer, so do the number of leaks. Turns out auto giant Mahindra is all set to reveal a shocker of an SUV. Autocar India has leaked out a press render along with some details of what could be India's first convertible SUV.

Mahindra will reveal the vehicle as a concept, but the source mentions that if the feedback is good, we could see it go into production.

A drop-top SUV is not exactly new. Land Rover pulled one off with the Range Rover Evoque convertible and Mahindra's new convertible SUV seems to have taken inspiration from the same, with a local twist.

The new SUV will be about 4-metres in length and is built upon the Mahindra TUV300's chassis. The good part here is that it will look nothing like it. Think more XUV chopped down both length-wise and height-wise as the vehi will not feature a hard top, roof, but a folding soft top.

Since it has been design with the Indian market in mind, expect the SUV to not go all out on power, but make do with a more powerful version of the 1.5-litre, mHawk100 diesel, which should also be fuel efficient.

The engine as per the source is expected to produce 101 hp and 240 Nm of torque, which seems more than sufficient for this compact runabout.