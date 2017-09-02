Jeep Compass touches 10,000 booking mark and receives over 92,000 enquiries in India: FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India today said it has received 10,000 bookings for its newly launched SUV, Jeep Compass. The company had opened pre-bookings for the SUV on 19 June before launching it on 31 July this year and has received over 92,000 enquiries so far, FCA India said in a statement.

"The Made in India Jeep Compass has gained remarkable traction in the market. We are working with our plant to deliver the product to customers in the least possible time," FCA India President and Managing Director Kevin Flynn said.

The Jeep Compass price range starts at Rs 14.95 lakh for the 1.4-litre petrol entry level variant and goes up to Rs 20.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for 2-litre diesel top end variant.

The Jeep Compass Sports Diesel variant features 1956 cc displacement and 2.0 Multijet engine that provides maximum power of 173 PS at 3,750 rpm and produces 250 Nm torque at 1,750-2,500 rpm. The engine is mated with a 6-speed manual transmission. The company claims that the SUV consumes 17.1 kmpl.

Other features of the SUV includes front and back Disk brakes, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a Uconnect system with 7.0-inch touch screen for entertainment and navigation with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay features. It also comes with Dual-Zone automatic temperature control system to automatically adjust the temperature based on the surrounding temperature.

With inputs from PTI