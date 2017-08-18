Hyundai's 5th generation Verna spotted in a Fiery Red colour

The new Hyundai Verna 2017 has been spotted in a new Fiery Red colour asreported by indianautosblog. This will be the fifth iteration of the Verna, which was originally launched in 2007, by the South Korean car manufacturer.

The new Fiery Red colour is among the four colours the car is being offered in . The other three colours are Siena Brown, Flame Orange and Polar White according to the indianautosblog report.

The Hyundai Verna is slated for 22 August release in India and a brochure of the car had leaked out on 16 August by TeamBHP. The vehicle measures 4,440 x 1,729 x 1,475 mm and has several new features such as LED tail lamps, chrome surrounds, a chrome grille, projector fog lights and more. According to Hyundai, the car will have 50 percent of its frame built on Advanced High Strength Steel.

The brochure also reveals the existence of 4 different sub-models of the new Verna which are E,EX, SX, and SX(O). The top range model, which is the SX(O) has special features such as ventilated seats, sliding front armrest, USB charges on the front seat, sunroof and rear-AC vents and both the SX and SX(O) will have touch screen infotainment systems.

The Verna 2017 edition will have two engine variants namely a 1.6-litre petrol and a 1.6-litre diesel engine according to the leaked brochure. The petrol variety produces 121 PS of power and 151 Nm of torque while the diesel variant has a 126 PS and 260 Nm of torque. Both engines come with a 6-speed manual or an automatic transmission.

Hyundai claims to have sold 8.8 million Verna cars globally and 3.17 lakh units in India. According to IANSpre-bookingshave started on 18 August and will continue till 21 August. The report also states that Y.K. Koo, Managing Director, Hyundai India plans on selling 4,500 Verna units per month in the country.