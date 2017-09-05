Honda CB150R ExMotion production motorcycle revealed in Thailand; based on 150SS Racer

After Honda unveiled its rather aggressive 150SS Racer concept at the Bangkok International Motor Show a few months ago, the company now seems to have announced a production version of the same and has christened it as the Honda CB150R ExMotion.

The CB150R is Honda's reply to the feedback that it received at the Bangkok Motor Show on the 150SS Racer Concept. It has been just five months and Honda seems to have come up with an excitingly modern cafe racer indeed.

While the ideas may have been sourced from the 150SS Racer, plenty has changed along the way before it became a production reality in the form of the CB150R. The rounded LED headlamp has been retained, while the under tail exhaust system has now been stuffed below the engine. You get two seats as well, with a rather short pillion seat. Riders will also be greeted by a coloured LCD display on the multifunction meter.

The modern styling aside, there's plenty of technology on the bike as well. All of that comes in the form of the 150 cc engine with a DOHC 4 valve system (2017), a molybdenum coated piston, water-cooling and PGM-FI tech, which is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Moving to the suspension, customers in Thailand will get 41mm upside-down shock absorbers at the front and mono shock at the rear. As for that frame, Honda has gone in for an Inner Pivot Type Diamond Frame that been created to bring the centre of gravity closer to the rider for better handling.

As of now, there are no details as to when or in which form the CB150R ExMotion would arrive in India.