Facelifted 2018 Ford EcoSport unveiled in Europe; expected to hit Indian markets by year end

Ford today unveiled the new refreshed version of the Ford EcoSport compact SUV. The 2018 facelifted Ford EcoSport will be launched later this year in European markets and should be expected to make its way into Indian markets soon after.

The engines for the European Ford EcoSport will most likely be different from the ones to be brought to India but the rest of the features should remain the same, as per Overdrive'sreport.

The new 2018 EcoSport brings in a number of refinements this time round, in not only styling but also in terms of the engineering involved. The newest feature being introduced is Ford's new intelligent All-wheel drive system which is combined with a new 1.5-litre EcoBlue diesel engine that produces up to 125 PS of power and 300 Nm of torque. This sporty version of the EcoSport is touted as the Ford EcoSport ST-line.

The ST-line gets a number of exterior as well as interior tweaks. With a whopping 12 colour variants, Ford adds the option of customising the SUV with a number of contrasting roof options. The interior features the latest Ford 8-inch Sync 3 infotainment system and varied storage bins. The variant also gets an adjustable floor for the boot.

Along with the ST-line, the other standard variants of the EcoSport include the popular 1-litre EcoBoost petrol engine which is offered in 140 PS and 125 PS of power. Ford has also promised a 100 PS variant along with a six-speed manual system to hit production come mid-2018. The standard versions, however, come with a smaller 6.5-inch colour touchscreen infotainment system instead.

As per Overdrive, the Ford EcoSport is currently priced at approximately Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and goes up to Rs 11 lakh for the top model. Given its range, it competes with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Honda WR-V and the Mahindra TUV300. The new variants are expected to arrive priced slightly higher than the current lineup.

Ford is yet to announce a date for the Indian market, but the new EcoSport should be out by the end of the year.