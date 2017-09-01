Ducati to launch the 937 cc SuperSport and SuperSport S in India on 22 September

Ducati India has confirmed that the Ducati SuperSport and SuperSport S will launch in India on 22 September. Bookings have already started at dealerships around the country.

As others have pointed out, the SuperSports aren’t the rock stars that the Panigales are, however, as Superbikes go, they’re more than capable. The SuperSport is powered by a 937 cc Testastretta engine with four valves per cylinder that can churn out 110 HP of power at 9,900 rpm and 9.5 kgm of torque at 6,500 rpm. All of this is power is used to move a bike with a kerb weight of just 210 kg.

The bike gets a six-speed, quick-shift gearbox with support for Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) for faster shifting. Ducati says that DQS is standard on the SuperSport S, but an option on the SuperSport. In terms of suspension setup, the bikes get a single-sided swingarm with fully adjustable suspension. The SuperSport gets a 43 mm Marzocchi fork and Sachs single shock at the front and rear respectively. The S model gets Öhlins suspension with a 48 mm fork at the front and a monoshock with integrated gas cartridge at the rear.

Stopping power comes in the form of Brembo actuated dual 320 mm disc brakes on the front and 245 mm discs on the rear. An adjustable Bosch 9MP ABS system is also present. The Ducati Traction Control (DTC) system is also integrated into the bikes and offers eight different profiles.

The pricing of the bikes is yet to be revealed.