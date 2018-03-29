Ducati to bring four new motorcycles including Multistrada 1260 and Monster 821 to India in 2018

Ducati India has confirmed that it will be bringing four all-new models to the country this year. We believe these upcoming launches by Ducati in India will include the Multistrada 1260 and the Scrambler 1100. Ducati India has also rolled out the Ducati Ever Red programme that includes extended warranty, 24/7 roadside assistance and Ducati Financial services with 0 percent ROI. The Italian motorcycle manufacturer has also scheduled multiple rider training and customer engagement programmes this year.

Coming to the most important part of the news - the four all-new Ducati models for India. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 will be positioned above the Scrambler sold in India. The Scramble 1100 will be powered by an oil and air cooled , 1079 cc, L-twin motor that also powered Monster 1100. Besides the engine, the Ducati Scrambler 1100 also gets a slightly tweaked styling. There are three variants on offer, with the top-spec Sport variant sporting Ohlins suspension and a different handlebar design.

The other offering in India will be the Multistrada 1260. This one gets a larger engine displacement of 1,262cc due to a slightly longer 71.5 mm stroke than the current Ducati Multistrada, and it also features Desmodromic Variable Timing (DVT). The DVT on the Ducati Multistrada 1260 combines variable timing with desmo valve actuation which delivers an ideal combination of horsepower, low-rpm torque as well as meets Euro-4 emission norms. The Multistrada 1260 DVT engine is now capable of 160 PS at 9,500 rpm and 129.4 Nm at 7,500 rpm. However, it now gets a very flat torque curve, delivering 85 percent of peak torque from as low as 3,500 rpm, something ADV riders will greatly appreciate. We have already ridden the Ducati Multistrada 1260 and here are our initial impressions of it.

We expect the Ducati Monster 821 to return to India this year. The naked offering was discontinued from the country last year as it did not meet the BS-IV/Euro-IV emissions norms. The refreshed Monster 821 features a new headlamp, redesigned fuel tank and tail section that harks back to the 1992 version of the Monster 900. Other changes includes a new dual silencer. The 2018 Monster 821 also gets a brand new colour TFT instrument cluster that also displays the selected gear as well as a fuel indicator. Powered the motorcycle is a 821 cc, liquid-cooled Testaretta L-Twin motor that develops 110 PS at 9,250 and 86 Nm at 7,750 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission.

The fourth model that Ducati plans to launch in the country will be the 959 Pannigale Corse edition. It gets a new paint job, suspension and exhaust, making the bike as close to a proper track ready motorcycle. There, however, are no changes to the 955 cc, Superquadro motor that produces 150 PS at 10,500 rpm and 102 Nm at 9,000 rpm. Doing suspension duties are the upfront are 43 mm Ohlins NIX30 forks and a TTX46 monoshock at the rear. The suspension, as expected, is fully adjustable. Ducati has also added a new Ohlins steering damper, while the incorporation of a lightweight, lithium ion racing battery helps reduce weight. The Ducati 959 Panigale Corse is 2.26 kg lighter than the standard 959 Panigale. The new, Akarapovic Titanium exhausts, replete with the race bike style gauze at the tip, looks beautiful and has been homologated for road use, as well.