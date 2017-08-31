Dacia to debut all-new Duster SUV at Frankfurt Motor Show, India may get it in 2018

Dacia is set to unveil a new and revamped Duster SUV at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, which is to begin on 14 September. The car is sold as the Renault Duster in India and will arrive in the country's markets by 2018. This will be the second iteration of the Duster SUV.

As can be seen in the video, radiator grills on the car's front extend to the headlights positioned near the extreme ends, giving the car a broader look from the front. The belt line for the car is raised which in turn has reduced the window area. The hood of the car has been sculpted for a 4X4 look which, according to Dacia, would make the new duster stand out from all other SUVs.

The car will be offered in 1.2 liter and 2 litre petrol variants and a 1.5 litre diesel. It will retain the AWD system in the European markets, according to Overdrive. The listed weights are 1,160 kg for the 4x2 model and 1,250 kg for the 4x4 model.

The windscreen has been shifted by about 100 mm to add more space for the passenger compartment. The tail lights have also been pushed out to the very edge and have been modified to resemble a kind of square shape. This has been done to give the car a slightly wider look. The headlights of the car have been modified from the previous version to give a more high tech look.

Other main features of the car includes significant wheel arches, 17-inch wheels, upgraded travelling comfort, LED daytime running lights and new aluminum roof bars. According to News 18 the car will be sporting a new colour called as Atacama Orange. The car is rumoured to be launching in Europe by the end of this year.