BMW will invest $ 237 million on battery cell centre over the next four years

BMW will bundle its battery cell expertise in a new competence centre, the German luxury carmaker said on Friday, adding it would invest 200 million euros ($237 million) in the site over the next four years.
“By producing battery-cell prototypes, we can analyse and fully understand the cell’s value-creation processes. With this build-to-print expertise, we can enable potential suppliers to produce cells to our specifications,” BMW board member Oliver Zipse said in a statement.
“The knowledge we gain is very important to us, regardless of whether we produce the battery cells ourselves, or not.”
The centre will open in early 2019, BMW said.
Published Date: Nov 24, 2017 11:00 pm | Updated Date: Nov 24, 2017 11:00 pm