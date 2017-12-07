Blackberry announces new framework to safeguard autonomous vehicles against cyberattacks

BlackBerry Ltd on Thursday announced a new framework to safeguard connected and autonomous vehicles against cyberattacks.

Within this framework, automakers and their supply chains can deploy their technology choices to differentiate.

"Leveraging our experience as a leader in cybersecurity and embedded automotive software, BlackBerry has created a recommended framework to protect cars from cybersecurity threats. If followed, we believe vehicles will not only be secure but BlackBerry Secure," Sandeep Chennakeshu, President of BlackBerry Technology Solutions, said in a statement.

According to the recommendations, establishing a root of trust by ensuring every chip and electronic control unit (ECU) in the automobile can be properly authenticated and loaded with trusted software, irrespective of vendor or manufacturer.

"Create a security architecture that is deeply layered in a defence in depth architecture, with secure hardware, software, and applications," BlackBerry said.

Using an electronic system architecture that isolates safety critical and non-safety critical ECUs and can also "run-safe" when anomalies are detected is essential.

Moreover, automakers should confirm that a defined set of metrics can be scanned regularly when the car is in the field, as well as be able to take actions to address issues via secure over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

"Share common vulnerabilities and exposures among a network of subscribing enterprises so expert teams can learn from each other and provide advisories and fixes in shorter time frames," the company suggested.

BlackBerry is expected to demonstrate its vision for connected cars and autonomous vehicles at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from 9 January to 12 January.