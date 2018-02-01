Auto Expo 2018: UM Motorcycles to showcase world's first electric geared cruiser at the event

With Auto Expo 2018 being a week away, American motorcycle manufacturer UM Motorcycles revealed today that it will announce the world's first electric geared cruiser at the event.

According to a report by Overdrive, UM Motorcycles India have remained tight-lipped about the details of the two-wheeler but we do know that the electric cruiser will be a liquid cooled, geared motorcycle. The company also stated that it will also reveal a new 230 cc cruiser along with the electric cruiser.

A report by Business World states that the electric cruiser which will be announced later this month, was first unveiled by the company back at EICMA 2017. However, the one to be presented in India is expected to feature an 18 kW electric motor instead of the 12 kW electric motor shown earlier.

Rajiv Lohia, the CEO of UM Lohia two-wheelers said, "We are very excited to be a part of the Auto Expo 2018 and are confident that the visitors will be thrilled by the UM range of motorcycles showcased at our stand. We will also be unveiling the world's first electric geared high-speed cruiser and a newly designed 230 cc cruiser which will showcase the prowess of UM Motorcycles at the Auto Expo."

Aside from the two cruisers, UM India will also have on show the Renegade Sports S, the Renegade Commando and its two other variants, the Renegade Commando Classic and the Renegade Commando Mojave at its stands.

On a related note, we're definitely intrigued at the mention of gearing for an electric bike. Gears are needed to optimise torque delivery from an internal combustion engine. In the case of an electric motor, the full torque is available all the time, from zero rpm, making gears redundant. We're very curious as to why and how UM Motorcycles has implemented its design.