Auto Expo 2018: This edition will reportedly see at least 50 EV's and hybrid vehicles on the show floor

The biggest exhibition of automobiles in India, the Auto Expo 2018 is set to kick off this week and it would seem that the main theme around the event is quite obviously electric vehicles.

There are reportedly going to be about a 50 electric and hybrid vehicles being unveiled at this year's Auto Expo.

This report by The Economic Times, claims that most of the models being showcased would most likely not hit the roads until the next 2-3 years. However, the commitment of car makers to fulfil India's goal of clean energy and electric future looks to be moving in the right direction. The government wants all vehicles on the road to be EVs by 2030.

According to the report, these electric vehicles are being positioned in the affordable segment.

As per the report, Maruti Suzuki is expected to show its concept affordable electric car, e-Survivor, which should hit Indian roads by 2020 and also a new model which will work on its next-gen hybrid technology. Maruti Suzuki is also in the process of starting a market survey and is engaging with partners to set up and EV ecosystem in India.

Japanese automaker Toyota will also exhibit its pure electric car, two hybrid varieties and also a plug-in hybrid model.

Hyundai, which is one of the most popular car brands in India, also plans on featuring a long-range electric hybrid vehicle.

Renault-Nissan have also stated that they are working on an electric variant of the Kwid and have also got plans of introducing at least 12 EV models by 2022.

Kia Motors, in its debut at the Auto Expo 2018, is also expected to bring in a purely electric vehicle as well as two plug-in hybrids.

To round it off Mahindra and Tata Motors are both set to unveil at least 6 electric vehicles each. The report states that Mahindra had started showcasing EV's back in the Auto Expo 2016 and it was the only one at the time.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter will also be showing off their electric bikes at the Expo.

However, this year we are set to see at least 6 automakers who plan on displaying a wide variety of electric cars and two-wheelers which solidify the shifting trend towards clean energy consumption and reduction of pollution.